Ricky Starks Recalls Helping Undertaker Train For Wrestlemania 34

In an interview with Fightful, Ricky Starks spoke about meeting the Undertaker prior to Wrestlemania 32 and eventually helping him train for Wrestlemania 34. Here are highlights:

On meeting The Undertaker: “I used to train at this gym in Austin called Onnit. Undertaker was there one day, training. There was a guy doing a documentary on Taker for his [WrestleMania] match against Shane [McMahon] in Dallas. I would always be there when he was training. He’s getting prepared and filming a documentary because maybe he thought this would be the last match. Brandon, the guy filming it, knew I was a huge Taker fan and wanted to interview me and get comments. That’s when I started talking to Taker. He was a really cool dude. It was so surreal. I remember going up to him like, ‘I don’t mean to bother you. I just want to thank you.’ In addition to that, we were doing this documentary with me and Solow, just two dudes trying to make it in wrestling. He wanted to get a scene with Taker at a BBQ spot and we just asked him to sit around, ask for advice, and talk to him.”

On helping Undertaker train: “We get to the point where Taker is coming back to do the match with [John] Cena. And he actually asked for me and Solow to come and do the WrestleMania thing. He rented a ring in this little building and he was just in there practicing. We were helping Taker train for his match for WrestleMania.”

On Undertaker using social media: “I kind of, as a big fan, it’s still weird for me in a selfish way to see the social media. I know that, for him, he wants to finally step out of that and not have to be behind [the character]. But as a selfish eight-year inside of me, I’m like, aww man. It was still a cool experience. he gave me such great advice. Advice [that] I take to the grave and that is really long lasting in my mind. I’m the biggest fan of Taker so to be in the ring or to have BBQ with him and get advice from him. Like….what? I remember sitting down and he watched a match from mine from INSPIRE. I couldn’t believe that he was sitting on the couch next to me just watching my match.”