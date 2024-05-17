Ricky Starks Reflects On Attending WrestleMania, Supporting Friends In WWE

Ricky Starks has no concerns about showing up at WrestleMania 40 to support his friends in Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill. The AEW star attended the April PPV where Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Cargill made her WrestleMania debut, and he spoke about attending the show with WhatCulture Wrestling. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On seeing Rhodes win the title at WrestleMania: “Dude, I made a joke to Cody. I was like, that video, they caught the video of me acting like that after I just saw ‘Taker come out, dude. It wasn’t because you were winning. I was making that joke with him. Bro, it was crazy. It was really cool to witness that because Cody…people make all these jokes about me being Cody’s friend and all this stuff, but the reality of it is that I shouldn’t feel like I can’t talk about a friend that I have. Cody has done more for me behind closed doors and for my family than anyone will ever know. I don’t have to explain myself or justify any type of relationship I have with someone.

“But I will just end it to that and say, beyond this wrestling shit, he’s done more for me than I could have ever asked someone to do. So in return, he will always have my loyalty and respect because that is how, me as a person, that’s how I operate. So to see that, to see that live, to know the things that he went through the year prior, that was really cool to see because as a friend, you should always want to see somebody succeed. I was there to see Jade have her WrestleMania match, and I was so floored. Me and Jade were training so hard months prior to doing all that. No one knows that. It’s cool because I’m invested as a person outside of wrestling to see these people succeed in what they are working towards, and they would do the same for me. So it was great to be there and to share that with everybody in the box.”

On supporting friends in WWE: “I loved it. I have no problem with supporting friends at other companies and all that stuff. I don’t believe in that tribalism bullshit. You got people who’ve never been in wrestling that try to push that agenda, but I don’t care. When I went to go see Cody at the Rumble, someone leaked the security footage. It’s not like I was trying to be seen. Someone leaked that footage. It was so bizarre, so weird… I was doing my part of trying not to bring any focus to me. Just because I kind of knew, like, all right, I’m just gonna chill out. That’s always how it is. I’m just trying to chill out. I’m not trying to be out here with a flag, saying, ‘Hey, here I am.’ That’s not it. But I’ll be damned if I let anybody, whether it’s the people I work with, whether the people online, I’ll be damned if I let anyone let me feel like you shouldn’t have friends.

“Think about that. Outside of this wrestling bubble, that’s sad. It’s mind-numbing to be like, ‘We’re mad at this guy, this guy sucks because he wanted to go see his friend.’ It’s like, guys, it’s not that big of a deal. I’m just there watching wrestling. I’m going to continue to support my friends at whatever company because who’s gonna tell me otherwise? Who am I hurting? What village am I pillaging? Who cares?”