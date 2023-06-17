wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Reflects on Three-Year Anniversary of His AEW Debut
– In a post on Twitter earlier today, Ricky Starks commented on today being the anniversary of his AEW debut. On the June 17, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite, Starks answered Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for the TNT Championship, marking Starks’ AEW promotional and in-ring debut.
Starks wrote in response to a fan tweeting on his debut, “Wow. The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night. I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR enough either”
Wow. The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night.
I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR enough either https://t.co/nVzaMWYp9b
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) June 17, 2023
Ready to swim
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) June 17, 2023
