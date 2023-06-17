wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Reflects on Three-Year Anniversary of His AEW Debut

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ricky Starks AEW Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter earlier today, Ricky Starks commented on today being the anniversary of his AEW debut. On the June 17, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite, Starks answered Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for the TNT Championship, marking Starks’ AEW promotional and in-ring debut.

Starks wrote in response to a fan tweeting on his debut, “Wow. The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night. I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR enough either”

