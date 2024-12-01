Ricky Starks Reflects On His Relationship With Sting In AEW

Ricky Starks recently shared some insight on his relationship with Sting backstage in AEW. Starks was asked about his experiences working with The Icon during his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On first meeting Sting in AEW: “I didn’t grow up as a Sting fan, I didn’t grow up watching WCW, I was an Undertaker fan… I’ll never forget Sting coming in and meeting him — he was so nice and so sweet — and he’s very collected.”

On his relationship with Sting: “Sting will forever hold a place in my heart. He, out of anybody, you could go to and talk to and he was understanding.”