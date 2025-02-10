wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Removed From AEW Roster Page
February 10, 2025
Ricky Starks has been removed from the AEW roster page on its website. This is usually an indication that a star is no longer with the promotion.
As of this writing, his status with the company is uncertain. He reportedly requested his release previously (per Fightful), a request denied by Tony Khan.
Starks has been absent from AEW programming since March 2024, expressing confusion about his lack of use by the promotion.