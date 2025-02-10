wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Removed From AEW Roster Page

February 10, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Ricky Starks AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks has been removed from the AEW roster page on its website. This is usually an indication that a star is no longer with the promotion.

As of this writing, his status with the company is uncertain. He reportedly requested his release previously (per Fightful), a request denied by Tony Khan.

Starks has been absent from AEW programming since March 2024, expressing confusion about his lack of use by the promotion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ricky Starks, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading