Ricky Starks Reportedly Dealing With ‘Fractured Neck’ Injury

– According to a report from Voices of Wrestling (via Fightful), AEW wrestler Ricky Starks is currently out with a fractured neck injury. Per the report, Starks is expected to miss three months of in-ring action.

Fightful added in its own report that Starks’ injury is a “slight fracture,” and he will be able to stay on television in some capacity. Also, the issue reportedly does not require surgery.

Last month, during a match with Hangman Page on the April 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks appeared to have landed awkwardly on his neck during during the German Suplex spot in the match. Starks wrote on Twitter the next day, “I’m good! Thank you DDP Yoga for my flexibility.”

Starks would later appear again on AEW Dark on May 4. He teamed with Powerhouse Hobbs against Aaron Frye and Brick Aldridge. The show was taped on April 22. However, he was not tagged in during the match, which ended after about 32 seconds.