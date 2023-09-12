Ricky Starks Gives Show Of Respect to Both CM Punk & Bryan Danielson

Ricky Starks took to social media to give a show of respect to both CM Punk & Bryan Danielson. Starks was in the midst of a feud with CM Punk when the latter got fired from AEW, and he instead faced Danielson in a strap match at AEW All Out. Starks took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who praised both Punk and Danielson as “the two greatest to ever do it” and “true legends.”

In response, Stark posted quite succinctly: