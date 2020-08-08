Ricky Starks Responds To Claims That He Tries To Dress Like The Rock

In an interview with Fightful, Ricky Starks spoke about how he dresses and responds to those who say he’s trying to dress like The Rock did during his time in the WWE.

He said: “That’s how I dress. People are like, ‘Oh, he’s trying to be like someone.’ No, that’s how I like to dress. I like nice clothes and fashion. No one has ever told me that I can’t dress a certain way. I have people that will clown on me back there, but it doesn’t matter. If anything, I’d rather win the Best Dressed Award over anything. The issue is, fans are used to people coming out in Nikes and basketball shorts and they see someone like me and it goes up against what they’re used to and they go, ‘This dude looks wack because he’s wearing Gucci slip-on shoes with a Gucci belt and a knit top and gold chain.’ Dude, I look fly as hell. I just don’t get why, if someone dresses nice, why do you have to be The Rock?”