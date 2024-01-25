Ricky Starks Reveals His Favorite Wrestlers

– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, AEW Tag team Champion Ricky Starks discussed some of his favorite wrestlers, both men and women. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricky Starks on The Undertaker being his favorite wrestler: “My favorite male wrestler…my favorite of all time is The Undertaker, so he’s definitely up there. My second favorite would probably be me, for sure. Obviously, duh. And the third would be [Tetsuya] Naito. I really think that he’s great.”

On his favorite women’s wrestlers: “Jade Cargill. I like Jade, I like Giulia. My third is probably, and this is no specific order by the way, so don’t get your feelings hurt. But my third…that’s a hard one, because there’s like three people for that spot. Mercedes Mone, Bayley, and Asuka. So that’s hard. But I’m only giving you three. There’s like a lot more, of course. That’s off the top of my dome.”