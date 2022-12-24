Ricky Starks Reveals His Goals for 2023, Wants to Win the TNT Title

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed his goals for 2023. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks’ main goal for 2023: “My main goal for this year is to really carve out my own type of…I want to be so fulfilled in myself. What I mean is, I want to be fulfilled creatively, I want to be fulfilled in the ring, on the mic, I want to be fulfilled as a person, on this television show, that has stepped up and is now on another level and he should be talked with those other people on that level.”

On wanting to win the TNT Title: