Ricky Starks Says a Matchup With The Briscoes Hasn’t Crossed His Mind

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, AEW star Ricky Starks was asked about a possible matchup with former ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. According to Starks, “They’ve never crossed my mind,” when thinking about a possible matchup.

Starks continued, “I like watching The Briscoes, but I just never thought of wanting to get into the ring because I’ve been so hyper-focused on me and myself and Hobbs and different stuff like that. I haven’t had the time to really have these dream matches with tag teams come into play yet.”

Ricky Starks added that there haven’t been any talks or conversations on having him get involved with ROH. He went on, “[I]definitely will be watching out of support. That means paying for it, I don’t want it for free.”

The Briscoes are scheduled to be in action at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 this week. They will challenge FTR in a rematch for the ROH Tag Team Championships.