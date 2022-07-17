Ricky Starks Says He Still Gets Advice From Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes may not be in the same company as Ricky Starks anymore, but Starks says they’re still friends and he still gets advice from the now-WWE star. Starks spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about how he still talks with Rhodes, who left AEW at the start of the year and signed with WWE.

“I know a lot of people make up these rumors and ideas because I’m friends with someone that certain things happened, and it’s just funny to me,” Starks said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, how dare he still talk to…’. It’s like, if you had a real friendship with someone, you guys would know that it doesn’t matter where they go or what happens to them. Yes, him — Cody and Tony [Khan] brought me in, for sure. I still talk to Cody, I still ask him for advice. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m not a turncoat or something like that.”

Starks, who was a regular on TNT’s Rhodes to the Top, went on to say, “It’s just a genuine friend to have and somebody that actually cares and looks out for me because that’s very few and far between. The other person in AEW is Sonjay [Dutt]. Sonjay actually looks out and is helpful with me, and sometimes you need that, man. Sometimes you’re just a misunderstood person and people just don’t want to bother. It’s good to have these people that do care.”