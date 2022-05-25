Ricky Starks Says He Still Goes To Cody Rhodes For Advice

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Ricky Starks said that even though Cody Rhodes is no longer in AEW, he still goes to the WWE star for advice. Here are highlights:

On going to Cody Rhodes for advice: “It’s gonna be Cody. I have people I’m able to go to. It still is Cody. There is nothing wrong with saying that. I don’t really have that type of relationship back there (in AEW). There are people I can talk to, for sure, but it’s not in terms of taking me under their wing. Sting is a person I talk to with stuff outside of wrestling. Sonjay (Dutt) is a producer I talk to and I like Sonjay a lot because he understands me and that’s all I’ve asked for from people, is to understand me as a person, and he does. Jericho, I’ve talked to to get advice, but there isn’t anyone I go to and sit there and pick their brains because I don’t feel like I have that relationship just yet. It’s not because of me, it’s just how it is there back there and that’s cool with me.”

On Sonjay Dutt: “What I say about understanding is he understands my style of my matches. I don’t really think of wrestling that most guys think of it. That’s not to be ‘I’m such a mysterious or difficult guy,’ I’m very easy to get along, but I think people look at me and put me in a box immediately. I do not fit in a box of wrestling. A lot of people look at me and go, ‘this guy is a high-flier,’ style-wise, that type of box. Then they try to put me in a box with my type of character. There is no character. This is who I am and how I operate and I know it works. Sonjay gets that. We are on the same page when it comes to that type of dynamite. This isn’t me saying ‘people don’t get me back there,’ it’s more of an artistic and creative understanding and Sonjay is always on point and knows how to get the most. Trying to articulate my ideas is sometimes a hard part for me because my brain is so scattered. Sonjay can look at, organize it, and go, ‘here’s how we can do it.’ That’s why I like Sonjay. He’s the man when it comes to that.”