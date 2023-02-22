Ricky Starks Says He’s ‘Not Impressed’ By Chris Jericho, Wants To Beat Him Again

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Ricky Starks spoke about his feud with Chris Jericho and why he’s not impressed with the former AEW World Champion. Starks has a victory over Jericho and is looking to face him again. Here are highlights:

On looking for another win over Jericho: “Well, I think, for me, it’s a matter of not just beating Chris, but I really just want to prove a point here, a point that I would refuse to be embarrassed. And I refuse to just be done with something just because of one victory against Jericho. On top of that, the more that I beat JAS, the more that I can really show the weak points of the entire group itself. I am actually really focused on making sure that I outsmart Chris, at all costs. So I think getting a second chance at that type of redemption is what I’m looking forward to.”

On the praise that Jericho gets: “I’m not impressed. I don’t see anything that everyone else sees. Maybe, actually, you know, I see a little bit of it, but not enough to impress me. And, in the great words of Shania Twain, ‘That don’t impress me much.'”

On his time with Team Taz: “Well, there’s a lot of patience involved. A lot of growing pains. I definitely think working with those guys was more of a situation of finding the groove and seeing how well you mesh with other people and really figuring out your own type of personality and style. And especially for me being in a team which on the surface, people really didn’t think was a good fit. I made sure to prove to everybody that, ‘Hey, I deserve to be in this group. I fit in there with this group. And I’m also a new take on what you think the FTW mentality is all about.’ So going from that, I think, really helped with carving out and really making sure that my personality could stand out.”