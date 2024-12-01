– MIA AEW star Ricky Starks was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed his feud with MJF, culminating in their title match at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in December 2022. According to Starks, he and MJF didn’t give each other any restrictions during their promo segment, so while MJF referred to Starks as a “dollar store Dwayne,” Starks made fun of MJF for copying Triple H and Roddy Piper. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on nothing being off-limits for his promo segment with MJF: “There are people that put down their rules with things they don’t want you to say. In that instance, me and Max have known each other for a while, and you could say we’re acquaintances, but I don’t like to say that because he’s a general piece of s***. The worst. There was nothing off limits on me, and the only reason is, if you come at me hard, just know that I have a bullet loaded for you and you’re dead before you can say it. That’s how I operate. Yes, there might be stuff, don’t say anything about my family or anything, but I’m exposed to the world. I’m in underwear.”

On his comments about MJF cosplaying Triple H and Roddy Piper: “Yeah, and he’s a rip-off of Roddy Piper. Max says all of that stuff about me, yet made a return in a leather cutoff jean jacket. How is it that I am trying to rip off The Rock and this guy, every day, is cosplaying Triple H, cosplaying Ric Flair, cosplaying Roddy Piper.”

MJF beat Starks to retain his title during their title match on the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Ricky Starks last wrestled on AEW TV in March. He is rumored to be under contract to AEW through the spring/summer of 2025.