Ricky Starks Says WWE Insults Their Fans And Gets Away With It

In an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha (via Wrestling Inc), Ricky Starks said that the WWE insults their audience and gets away with it, while AEW is becoming the first choice for people instead of an alternative. Here are highlights:

On AEW’s momentum: “This is where we turn the corner. Everything is so cyclical in wrestling or in pop culture that I think we’re really turning that corner into the next phase where things really start to start pop off here in the next few months, if I had to predict.”

On what AEW does better than WWE: “Well, everyone says AEW is the alternative but I really think it’s the first choice now. AEW is great in the fact that, one, I think WWE has such a fan base that they can insult the audience and kind of get away with it. If you watched a TV show, let’s say last Lost. I feel like Lost insulted my intelligence halfway through, and I kind of fell out of love with it. AEW’s the opposite of that. You stay attached, and you’re rewarded for watching so so long. Even for people who haven’t followed wrestling, there’s people on the show that you can connect to because they’re authentic personalities. And I think watching it, there’s something for everybody. And so, having new viewers like Miesha or someone who’s falling back into wrestling, AEW provides that sweet spot where watch it, you’ll have fun. You won’t feel stupid for watching it, you’ll be rewarded. There’s great moments that are organic that you can fall in love with. And the wrestlers are badass. We have men and women, badass wrestlers.”