Ricky Starks Sees Himself Doing Movies Down The Road, Talks Feud With Chris Jericho

Ricky Starks’ five-year plan for his career includes eventually doing some film work. The AEW star recently spoke with GVWire for an interview and talked about his career goals and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his five-year plan: “I see myself making a lot of money. I see myself on top of the wrestling world and I see myself, you know, doing some some movies here and there. Maybe some DC or Marvel movies. Who knows?”

On his feud with Chris Jericho: “To me is pretty important just because it gets more eyes on who I am as a competitor and also … it’s kind of been an up-and-down battle, so to speak, in the past few years. So I think it’s great to finally test my challenge against somebody like Chris Jericho in that regard. Going through this whole bout with Jericho coming out at the end of it, a lot better rested than I was, you know, going into it is what I’m aiming for here.”