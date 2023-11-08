– On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship. Ahead of the matchup, AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks offered some heartfelt words of encouragement for Garcia via social media.

Starks wrote last night, “Be a different outcome than me, DG. Go above and beyond and soar as high as possible and land way beyond the stars my dude. Follow through and follow up 🕺 @GarciaWrestling”

Starks previously challenged MJF for the title in a losing effort last December at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. He won the AEW Tag Team Titles with Big Bill from FTR last month on AEW Collision.

Daniel Garcia vs. MJF for the AEW World Champion goes down later tonight. AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.