Ricky Starks Says He’ll Sign His NXT Contract On Tuesday

In a post on Twitter, Ricky Starks sent out a short message announcing he’ll sign his NXT contract on this Tuesday’s episode. Starks made a surprise appearance last Tuesday, showing up in the crowd and cutting a promo.

He said: “The hottest free agent shocked the world last week when I appeared on NXT. And tonight, it’s Vengeance Day and I’m gonna be watching on Peacock. And I know you probably are wondering, what’s next? Well I’ve got the answers for you. This Tuesday, live on NXT in the middle of that ring, I’m gonna be signing my official NXT contract. And then you’re gonna have the absolute truth from the man himself.”