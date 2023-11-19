– During the post-show media scrum for AEW Full Gear, AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks recalled his epic rivalry with Bryan Danielson and their strap match encounter at AEW All Out. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on his matches with Bryan Danielson: “Those matches were very special to me, and I think you guys have seen me, this past summer, go through a lot of things that was out of my control. To me see come out of it on that end with the Danielson match, that I had no expectations for, that I really didn’t know what I was getting into. To come out of the other side of that and have the reception be what it was, where I’m on a flight and I’m crying because everyone was so…I don’t know, it’s hard to explain.”

On their strap match: “That, what you saw, was as raw of a Ricky as you’re going to get in a match, especially with everything involved. That was as raw and as passionate and everything I could give. That match, actually, stands the test of time for me. It ranks very high for me personally. Crazy as it sounds, I’d do it again.”

At last night’s AEW Full Gear, Starks and Big Bill retained their tag team titles in a Four-way tag team ladder match against La Facción Ingobernable, FTR, and the House of Black. The event was held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California and broadcast live on pay-per-view.