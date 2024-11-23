Ricky Starks Makes Surprise Appearance at GCW Dream On, Says He Won’t Let His Career Dwindle

Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at today’s GCW Dream On event, his first wrestling appearance since March. Starks has been absent from AEW TV since the March 30 episode of Collision, when he and Big Bill lost to Top Flight. At the time, it was thought that he suffered an injury, but he later tweeted that he was fine.

At the GCW event, Starks arrived by coming down an escalator at the venue, the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ. He interrupted Broski Jimmy, who was trying to introduce Matt Cardona. He said he was nervous when he defeated CM Punk to win the Owen Hart Tournament in 2023 because he didn’t think people would care. He said they proved him wrong then, and did so again with their reaction to his GCW arrival. He said he was 34 and healthy and wasn’t going to “be frozen” or “sit out” and let his career “dwindle.” He said he planned to start over from the beginning, at GCW, then gave Broski Jimmy a spear before leaving.

It should be noted that tonight’s AEW Full Gear isn’t far from where the GCW event is happening, although it’s unknown if Starks will make an appearance.

Ricky Starks has arrived in GCW 🎤#GCWDream Join us LIVE right NOW on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/bOBie0PbjP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 23, 2024