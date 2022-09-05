Ricky Starks Says Tetsuya Naito Would Be a Great Opponent, But Isn’t Big Into Crossover Matches

Ricky Starks doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about potential opponents from other companies, but he thinks Tetsuya Naito would be a great opponent. Starks was a guest on the Battleground Podcast and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On which opponents he’d like to face in other companies: “I’ve gone on record to say that Naito would be a very great opponent to have. In Mexico if this was like eight years ago, 10 years ago I would have definitely said La Sombra [Andrade El Idolo], but I can do that now since he already works for AEW. Those would probably be the main ones that I would think of … that’s really it.”

On the idea of crossover matches: “I am not big into the ‘oh, I am going to cross-over here and wrestle,’ it’s all whatever. I feel like whatever happens in terms of who I come across, that’s what was meant to be. But, it’s cool nonetheless to see some of these matchups that people come up with, or have actually happened.”