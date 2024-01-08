Ricky Starks Thanks Fans For Support: ‘Glad You Still Believe In Me’

Ricky Starks sent a message of support to his fans on Monday, thanking them for having faith in him. The AEW star posted to Twitter to issue a message that was retweeted by AEW, writing:

“To the real ones, I always see you and glad you still believe in me and have my back. #Absolute”

After a fan wrote that he wished Starks “you believed in AEW,” Starks posted a (now-deleted) tweet according to Wrestling Inc which read:

“I still do bud, I give 100% every time. This post is more about showing my gratitude for everyone. Fans should be reminded.”

Starks will face Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite this week and then defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Big Bill against Guevara and Chris Jericho on AEW Battle of the Belts this Saturday.