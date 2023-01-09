wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Thought His Career Was Over After April 2021 Injury
Ricky Starks was out of action for a while after he suffered an injury back in April of 2021, and he recently recalled how he thought his career was over at the time. Starks suffered a fracture of his neck in a match with Adam Page on the April 21st episode of Dynamite, and he looked back at that night during an appearance on Rewind With Besa. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):
On the injury: “I basically broke my neck. I was in the room bawling my eyes out because I thought my career was over … This is what I wanted to do and what I put everything into. To have that almost taken away from you is not a great feeling, but what’s even worse is the fact that I could have this taken away from me by the hands of somebody else.”
On the emotional struggle of dealing with the injury: “I am at my peak to have to stop and watch everybody else pass me by. At that moment I hadn’t even come off the bench to even get started,” he said. “People try to show it to me, and it’s like, ‘what are you…don’t show it to me, I lived it, what are you talking about.'”
