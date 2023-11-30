wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Files To Trademark ‘Absolute’ Nickname
Fightful reports that on November 29, Ricky Starks filed to trademark his ‘Absolute’ nickname for entertainment purposes.
Mark For: ABSOLUTE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
