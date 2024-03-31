Ricky Starks Gives Update After Injury Scare On AEW Collision

Ricky Starks has provided fans with an update after reports of an injury on last night’s AEW Collision. As reported, Starks had a rough spot in last night’s AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament match that resulted in an audible being called wherein Top Flight defeated Ricky Starks & Big Bill.

Starks posted to his Instagram Stories to note, per Fightful’s Robert DeFelice:

“I’m all good, everything checked out fine. Was being precautious.”