Ricky Starks Gives Update After Injury Scare On AEW Collision

March 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Ricky Starks Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks has provided fans with an update after reports of an injury on last night’s AEW Collision. As reported, Starks had a rough spot in last night’s AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament match that resulted in an audible being called wherein Top Flight defeated Ricky Starks & Big Bill.

Starks posted to his Instagram Stories to note, per Fightful’s Robert DeFelice:

“I’m all good, everything checked out fine. Was being precautious.”

