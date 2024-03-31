wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Gives Update After Injury Scare On AEW Collision
March 31, 2024 | Posted by
Ricky Starks has provided fans with an update after reports of an injury on last night’s AEW Collision. As reported, Starks had a rough spot in last night’s AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament match that resulted in an audible being called wherein Top Flight defeated Ricky Starks & Big Bill.
Starks posted to his Instagram Stories to note, per Fightful’s Robert DeFelice:
“I’m all good, everything checked out fine. Was being precautious.”
Ricky Starks is okay. pic.twitter.com/I8Q4jd1Mzs
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) March 31, 2024