Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo Added to AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake

August 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite - Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced a new singles match for tomorrow’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks will face The Factory’s Aaron Solo on the live TBS card.

Starks commented on the new matchup via Twitter, writing, “Like I said, lucky to have me and show the Factory what a real champion looks like.”

The live TBS broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho
TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne
Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin
Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush
* Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo
* FTR appears

