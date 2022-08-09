Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo Added to AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake

– AEW has announced a new singles match for tomorrow’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks will face The Factory’s Aaron Solo on the live TBS card.

Starks commented on the new matchup via Twitter, writing, “Like I said, lucky to have me and show the Factory what a real champion looks like.”

The live TBS broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne

* Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush

* Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

* FTR appears

Last week @QTMarshall made Ricky Starks an offer to join #theFactory that he immediately refused, now TOMORROW LIVE on #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake, @starkmanjones will go 1-on-1 with his former longtime tag team partner @AaronSoloAEW @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT & 8pm PT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/WBOPOaboOp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022