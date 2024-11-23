Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cardona Set For GCW Highest in the Room

After his surprise appearance at Dream On earlier today, Ricky Starks is set to face Matt Cardona at GCW Highest in the Room. After Starks laid out Broski Jimmy and cut his promo, Matt Cardona said that Starks shouldn’t whine because he still gets a paycheck every week. After Cardona defeated 1 Called Manders, the match was made official.

Highest in the Room happens on December 14 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.