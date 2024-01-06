wrestling / News
Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 5, 2024
Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara will collide on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two stars will do battle on next week’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:
* Darby Allin and Sting vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs
* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks
* AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appearance
This Wednesday, 1/10
Jacksonville, FL#AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@starkmanjones vs @sammyguevara
2 homegrown AEW stars return to @dailysplace to fight 1-on-1
AEW World Tag Team Title co-holder Ricky Starks fights Sammy Guevara on Wednesday!
Don't miss #AEWRampage TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/m9ZWLcU0Xp
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2024