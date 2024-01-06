Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara will collide on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two stars will do battle on next week’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appearance