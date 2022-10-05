wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Wants His AEW Co-Workers To Shut Up, Deletes Tweet
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
As noted yesterday, Andrade el Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a heated exchange on Twitter due to comments Andrade made in an interview. That same night, Ricky Starks gave his thoughts on the situation, although he later deleted the post.
He wrote: “Man, can my co-workers just shut the fuck up for a minute?”
Ricky Starks please save us from the back stage drama. #AEW pic.twitter.com/TBFcJcQOtS
— Knive45 (@Knive_45) October 4, 2022
