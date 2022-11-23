Ricky Starks Wants To Use Kanye West’s ‘Touch the Sky’ For His Theme Song

In an interview with the Watching the Throne podcast (via Fightful), Ricky Starks spoke about wanting to use the Kanye West song ‘Touch the Sky’ as his theme song in AEW. He used the song on the independent scene.

He said: “My goal is to get the rights to play Touch The Sky at least once for one of my matches. That’s the goal. I’m putting it out there. I’m manifesting this happening. That’s what I want out of this whole thing. The day that I get that, I’m pretty much going to set Twitter on fire. That came from the fact that, I had to watch the music video again. I heard the song in a movie and I had never thought to think of it in that type of light. I ended up using it as my theme song and it kind of took off from there in terms, I’ll meet other Kanye West fans and I’ll tell them my entrance and they immediately start singing Touch The Sky. It’s real stadium music.“