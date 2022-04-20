Ricky Starks Welcomes The Challenge of A Bigger AEW Roster

In an interview with Forbes, Ricky Starks spoke about the recent increase in signings with AEW and how he sees the growing roster as a personal challenge. Here are highlights:

On fan reaction to him: “I’m beloved in any city that I go to… I try not to even indulge in the negative stuff and focus mainly on the positive. It’s cool to see that the new people who have never seen me before are just as impressed with it, [as] entertained by it as the OG fans.”

On his difficult road to wrestling: “There wasn’t ever a moment where I thought about quitting because my thing is, like, man, you’ve come so far. And you’ve slept on couches and you’ve slept in cars, and you’ve been homeless, you’ve been living paycheck to paycheck. Why give up now? And even then if you give up now, you’ve got to start over again.”

On the additions to the AEW roster: “I like the challenge because I think I can have chemistry with anybody I wrestle, and so I think it’s cool to have such a big mix of talent that we have on our roster…I don’t concern myself with that [adding wrestlers] because the people that they bring in, those people can’t do exactly what I can. They don’t bring to the table exactly what Ricky Starks can bring to the table.”

On getting into acting: “I would love to see what are the bounds of my talent. This is my life, and if I’m able to juggle that, then I would do that. Obviously I wouldn’t become a full-time actor – but if it’s something I could see if I could dip my toe into and see if I’m good at it while I’m also wrestling, let’s do it. If it happens after wrestling, that’s cool too.”