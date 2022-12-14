Ricky Starks On What Tonight’s AEW World Title Match Means To Him

Ricky Starks battles MJF for the AEW World Championship on tonight’s Dynamite, and he weighed in on what that match means to him. During his conversation with DAZN, Starks talked about what a big moment tonight’s match is for him and how it’s his chance to prove that he’s not just a ‘all talk no substance’ guy.

“It’s a big deal for me because for the amount of times I’ve said, ‘Yo, don’t forget about me. What’s happening? Look at me,’” Starks said. “I think this a great moment for me to finally deliver on all of that and not come off as such a person whose all talk (and) has no substance. It’s really important. I know that there’s a lot of detractors who really think that I’m a great first-time title challenger or I’m not even suited for it just yet.”

He continued, “There’s also a lot of people who support me in the same vain. I think it’s great to have that polar opposite of fanfare because it does help me out. I think I work best under pressure. To get in there with Max, I’m not only going to win the title but also prove a point. Prove of point of, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve been talking about all along. And if for some odd reason or circumstance or whatever weird thing that happens and that’s my last time ever contending for the AEW championship, at least I can walk away knowing that I made my mark, proved myself more times than I have done in the past and I can walk away leveled up.”