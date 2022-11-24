wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Wins World Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks is headed to a World Title match against MJF after he won the World Title Eliminator Tournament on tonight’s Dynamite. Starks defeated Ethan Page on tonight’s tonight’s show, with a series of spears.
Starks previously defeated Brian Cage on last week’s Rampage, and then Lance Archer during the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show to head into the finals. Starks will face MJF at Winter is Coming on December 14th.
#Absolute @starkmanjones perseveres through injury to face Ethan Page in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Final tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IkU63D1yuP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
A tough landing for @starkmanjones! But @RefStephonSmith has had enough of @StokelyHathway and ejects him from ringside!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OSnfHhRxqo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
And @starkmanjones wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn himself an #AEW World Championship shot against @The_MJF at #WinterIsComing LIVE on December 14!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MYq02M0FaK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Says No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Incident, Advises Fans To Let It Go
- Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
- Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper