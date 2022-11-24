Ricky Starks Wins World Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks is headed to a World Title match against MJF after he won the World Title Eliminator Tournament on tonight’s Dynamite. Starks defeated Ethan Page on tonight’s tonight’s show, with a series of spears.

Starks previously defeated Brian Cage on last week’s Rampage, and then Lance Archer during the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show to head into the finals. Starks will face MJF at Winter is Coming on December 14th.

