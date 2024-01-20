Ricky Starks On Working With Big Bill: ‘He’s a Great Dude To Be With’

Ricky Starks is enjoying his AEW Tag Team Title run with Big Bill, though he says he doesn’t think of them as a tag team. Starks and Bill have held the titles since October, and Starks spoke with the Gabby AF podcast where he talked about working with Bill.

“You know, me and Big Bill came together after All In with me as a manager and him as, me managing him, and then it turning into a tag team,” Starks said (per Fightful). “It’s been fun, it’s been very cool to see how things have escalated. Me personally though, I always tell people that we aren’t a tag team. Yes we’re the Tag Team Champions, but we’re still singles wrestlers because I don’t want someone to think like — at the end of the day, he is a great dude to be with.”

He continued, “We are just two co-workers just making it by. We’re tag team champions and we’ve really made something out of nothing and I think that’s something to be said for both of us in terms of our talent and ability. Yeah, I think people like it. They still wish that I was a singles competitor, but what we have right now, me and Big Bill, we’re making it pretty awesome I think.”