Ricky Starks Set For World Title Match At House of Glory Chicago
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
Ricky Starks is heading to House of Glory and will compete for the promotion’s World Title in Chicago. House of Glory announced on Friday night that the AEW star will battle Mike Santana at the company’s show in Chicago on January 17th.
The match is Starks’ first bout in the promotion. He was pulled from his upcoming appearances for GCW earlier this week.
🔥 C H I C A G O 🔥
In an absolute blockbuster main event, HOG World Heavyweight Champion @Santana_Proud will defend his title against the debuting “Absolute” @starkmanjones ,
Friday, January 17th in Chicago!!!
Tickets Available⬇️ #TrillerTV+https://t.co/3iSBudI7Db pic.twitter.com/8I1hA5E2RA
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) November 29, 2024
