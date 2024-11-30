wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Set For World Title Match At House of Glory Chicago

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Starks Mike Santana HOG Chicago Image Credit: House of Glory

Ricky Starks is heading to House of Glory and will compete for the promotion’s World Title in Chicago. House of Glory announced on Friday night that the AEW star will battle Mike Santana at the company’s show in Chicago on January 17th.

The match is Starks’ first bout in the promotion. He was pulled from his upcoming appearances for GCW earlier this week.

