During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Ricky Starks said he wouldn't join The Blackpool Combat Club if he was offered. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on Jon Moxley saying that he was so pretty he wasn’t sure if he should punch him or kiss him: “He stole that from Eddie Kingston. Eddie Kingston said the same thing to me on Dynamite in 2021.”

On if he would join the Blackpool Combat Club: “I don’t know. I’m sick of groups, I really am. I’m tired of groups, I’m tired of factions. Everybody has a faction, everybody has a group. So annoying. I would say ‘thanks but no thanks, I don’t want to join the BCC.’ I don’t want to have to walk around wearing those jackets. I could (give the black jacket a makeover), but there is only so much you can do with a black jacket. It’s just hard. Everyone is bleeding, there is a lot of blood. The exchange of bodily fluids, it’s just a lot. It’s a lot. I’m too handsome to be hardcore, but I’m too hardcore to be handsome sometimes.”

At tonight’s edition of AEW Collision, Starks and Big Bill will challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The show will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.