– Ricky Steamboat was a guest on Wrestling INC’s WINCLY podcast talking AEW and more. Highlights are below.

On AEW: “Competition has always been good. I think overall, for the wrestling business it’s going to be good. Sometimes you get relaxed and you sit on cruise control. I think it’s gonna be good for the business and the wrestlers. You can have a good run for several years with one company and then be able to extend it with another. I was in the business for 20 years and look at Flair. He was probably approaching 35-40. But today, if a guy has good 8-10 year run, he is either considered that damn good or lucky. If you can branch off and do it somewhere else, and if you’re physically abled, it speaks volumes.”

On His Feud With Chris Jericho: “He really took care of me. I was 56 and was still pretty active in the ring because I was working at the [WWE] training grounds in a hands-on role. Vince knew that was my style of training. I worked with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt. Those guys have come along and are doing very well now. With Jericho, I think he went to Vince and said, ‘I’d like to try something with Ricky’ and they came to me and was like, ‘Well, it isn’t like I haven’t been in the ring for 20 years. I’m still getting in the ring every day.’ I could see it in [Jericho’s] demeanor about making sure that I wasn’t going to be out there to embarrass myself and having fans say I should have stayed retired. He was very conscious about making sure I would have a good showing. Just because of that one [WrestleMania] match, it ended up being about 15-16 more singles matches with Jericho. I became like part of the roster again”