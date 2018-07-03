Quantcast

 

Ricky Steamboat Gives Update on Surgery

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Steamboat

– Ricky Steamboat posted a new video giving an update on the surgery he underwent on Monday. As you can see in the below Twitter posts, Steamboat said that the surgery was for a hip replacement and that he is recovering at home.

Steamboat revealed yesterday that he had undergone the surgery in North Carolina and that four hours afterward he was up and walking around in no pain.

