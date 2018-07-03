wrestling / News
Ricky Steamboat Gives Update on Surgery
July 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Ricky Steamboat posted a new video giving an update on the surgery he underwent on Monday. As you can see in the below Twitter posts, Steamboat said that the surgery was for a hip replacement and that he is recovering at home.
Steamboat revealed yesterday that he had undergone the surgery in North Carolina and that four hours afterward he was up and walking around in no pain.
— Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 2, 2018
Finally back at home resting up. Thx again for all the well wishes and prayers….very humbling. Have no doubt, the Dragon will be back and breathing fire again soon!
— Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 3, 2018