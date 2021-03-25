wrestling / News
Ricky Steamboat, Haku, & Deonna Purrazzo Join WrestleCon 2021
– WrestleCon has announced some additional guests for this year’s 2021 convention, including WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, former WWE Superstar Haku, and current Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo.
WrestleCon 2021 is growing its lineup of talent to appear, with the latest batch including Scott Hall, Gail Kim and more. The convention announced that Hall, Kim, Jay White and Brooke Adams are all set for the event, joining the previously-announced Rick and Scott Steiner, Christian Cage, NZO and Cass, Al Snow, Layla El, Victoria, Matt Taven, Dean Malenko, Magnum TA, Lio Rush, Lex Luger, Brooke Hogan, Ted DiBiase, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Hacksaw Duggan, and Sgt. Slaughter.
Tickets for the event are now on sale. You can find more, including their safety protocols, here.
Welcome the Dragon pic.twitter.com/zMVnRUEYSD
— WrestleCon – Tampa 2021, Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 24, 2021
Two for Tuesday @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/WxRLQmjb8h
— WrestleCon – Tampa 2021, Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 23, 2021
