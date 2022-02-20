wrestling / News
Ricky Steamboat Meet & Greet Set For MLW SuperFight
Fans attending MLW Superfight this coming Saturday can attend a meet and greet with Ricky Steamboat. MLW announced on Sunday morning that there will be a meet and greet for an additional fee (paid on site) with the WWE Hall of Famer.
You can see the full announcement below:
Ricky Steamboat meet & greet added to MLW’s Charlotte debut this Saturday Feb 26
See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE
MLW today announced that there will be a special pre-show meet and greet opportunity with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at the Grady Cole Center this Saturday night in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping
The legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be signing autographs and taking photos starting at 6:30pm this Saturday night.
This meet and greet opportunity is an additional fee, paid on site. You must have a ticket to the event in addition to purchasing this add-on meet & greet opportunity.
Meet Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a rare appearance and talk with one of wrestling’s all time greats this Saturday, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!
Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.
MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Two Stars Who Were Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber
- Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on New WWE WrestleMania 38 Match (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’