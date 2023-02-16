Ricky Steamboat Recalls Coaching Seth Rollins In FCW

Ricky Steamboat was a coach in FCW when Seth Rollins came through, and he recently recalled knowing that Rollins had something special in him. Steamboat spoke with WrestleBinge for a new interview and talked about his time coaching Rollins in FCW. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On coaching Rollins in FCW: “I had my hand in helping Seth Rollins and think he’s a pretty good worker. The [WWE] protocol is they don’t care how good of a worker you are, you have to go through the school. You might be here a month, you might be here a year, but you still have to go through the school.”

On Rollins’ talent at the time: “He was one of the guys that you could tell [was invested] when you were talking to him about psychology. Basically, all of the guys knew how to do moves. […] But I found my role was to talk to them and tell them the psychology of the reasons why we do things in the match that helps tell the story of the match. And I could tell when I was talking to Seth that lightbulbs were clicking on around his head, [unlike] other guys who give you the deer in the headlights look.”