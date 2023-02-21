wrestling / News
Ricky Steamboat Recalls When Heels Started Getting Cheers
February 21, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent Sportskeeda interview, Ricky Steamboat reminisced about the changes to the wrestling industry as the fans became increasingly aware of the entertainment aspect of professional wrestling (per Wrestling Inc). According to Steamboat, the audience approval shifted from a strict hero/villain dichotomy and leaned more into which characters captured the fans’ imaginations and entertainment tastes. You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.
On how the audience reactions changed as the fan paradigm shifted: “The fans started making adjustments, rooting for the heels solely because ‘I know he plays the role of a bad guy, but I like the way he entertains me.'”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether Mike Tyson Was Pitched To Wrestle, Dealing With Shawn Michaels In The Attitude Era
- Kurt Angle Recalls His Relationship With Team Angle, The Idea Behind The Tag Team
- Dax Harwood Takes Responsibility For Breakdown Of His Relationship With Tony Khan, Talks Mental Health Struggles
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars