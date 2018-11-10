Ricky Steamboat Discusses How He and Ric Flair Only Planned Out the Finishes of Their Matches and Improvised the Rest, His First One-Hour Broadway Match With Harley Race, and Recovering From Total Hip Replacement Surgery

– Jim Ross recently interviewed fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat for the The Ross Report podcast, who discussed his career and his iconic matches with Ric Flair. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Steamboat on getting hip replacement surgery: “Well, you find out when you get older that it gets harder. It certainly does. I’m just coming off about, what, three-and-a-half months ago, I had total hip [replacement] surgery on the right side and that worked out well. It’s working out well. I’m back in the gym doing squats. I still do the old school stuff. I’m just not concerned about putting the weight on as much as just going through the motions to keep things lubricated and stretched out.”

Steamboat on how he and Ric Flair only planned the finishes of their matches and just improvised the rest on the fly: “When I worked with Flair and 90% of the heels at that time, we would be going into a match knowing the finish, which is maybe the last two or three minutes of the match. So me and Flair averaged 40 [or] 50 minutes every night, so they’re asking, ‘well, how did you guys put together the first 40 minutes?’ and that was everything on the fly. Yeah [instincts], and nothing sat down for hours upon hours, which I see a lot of talent today [doing]. I’m not knocking that, but that’s just the way it is today. And going over the match and every P and Q, but Flair and I, and like I said, 90% of the heels, we would go in knowing the last couple of minutes of the match.”

Steamboat on his first one-hour match with Harley Race: “My first one-hour broadway, that’s a [pro] wrestling term, was with Harley. Yeah, in the late 70s, in the Carolinas, George Scott the booker just came down to the locker room and we were in Raleigh, North Carolina. He said, ‘you’re working with the Champ.’ I was the United States Champion at the time and when you’re in the Mid-Atlantic region and US Champ, which is the number one contender to the World Champ. And back then, the World Champ is making his rounds to all the towns in the territories and it was, ‘you’re going to go an hour tonight, Ricky.’ I said, ‘well, George, I’ve never done an hour,’ and he said, ‘you’ll be alright. Just listen to Harley.’ So that was my first one-hour [match].”

Steamboat on Race letting him call their second one-hour match: “A year later, Harley still being the NWA Champ came back into the Carolinas, making his rounds. We’re in Raleigh, North Carolina. I don’t remember the dates, but I remember it was the same month, and George says, ‘you’re going to do an hour with the Champ just like you did last year.’ Yeah, and I’ll tell you something that not too many people know. When we locked up, for the second time that we met for the hour, Harley looked at me and he says, ‘you call this one tonight, kid. I’m tired’ because everywhere he goes, he does one-hour broadways. Oh man, my legs turned to rubber, and Jello, and I just about went down to my knees, and I got back up, and I said, ‘what did you say?’ He said, ‘you call this one tonight, kid. I’m tired.'”