Ricky Steamboat Says Spitting Fireballs Was Rough Because He Had Kerosene In His Mouth

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat said that when he used to spit fireballs in the WWF, it began to get hard for him because he used kerosene to do it. Here are highlights:

On Mick Foley’s style: “You need to have everything in this business, all the different styles. Foley, what he did every night and year after year really was hard on him physically. I’m glad I didn’t have to go down that path but that’s what made him different. It made him a star, a main event guy and a world champion.”

On if he ever had to do anything crazy: “I remember when we were having cage matches and Superfly Snuka was the first to do this – both of us were doing dives off the top rope – but at MSG he did off the top of the cage onto Don Muraco. That’s another four feet up above the turnbuckle. Jimmy and I were pioneering a lot of stuff and these guys now-a-days, they’re taking it to different levels. I remember the first time I climbed the cage – it was almost like a challenge from Snuka. I said, ‘This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy!’ I went ahead and did it but I only did it a couple of times. It scared me half to death. But I didn’t really turn down anything [crazy asked of me] as anything approached to me by promotions logically made sense. They knew me and the kind of character I was. They didn’t ask me to have barbed wire wrapped around the ring and set it on fire. That’s not Ricky Steamboat.”

On spitting fireballs: “That was Vince wanting to repackage me and coming out in the dragon’s outfit. The company was taking a different turn on really specializing on who you are and trying to make the character different from the guy you were in the ring with. After doing it every night and not seeing the effects of it down the road. It got to be [rough] because I used kerosene in my mouth. A lot of guys may use alcohol or whatever but the guy that taught me – the company flew me down to Florida to this guy in the circus – he said use kerosene because it’s a dirty fuel but it really shows up well on TV because of the colors: the blues, the reds, the orange. Doing it every night after night, you have that kerosene residue in your mouth. You’re burping and farting the smell of kerosene [laughs]. Back in the day when you’re younger and you’re lighting farts, but with me I’d be like the dragon blowing a flame about three feet.”