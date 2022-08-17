wrestling / News
Ricky Steamboat Set to Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ricky Steamboat will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the WWE Hall of Famer will serve as the guest timekeeper, writing:
“For tomorrow’sWednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!”
Wednesday’s episode is presented by House of the Dragon, which premieres on HBO this coming Sunday.
