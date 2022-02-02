Ricky Steamboat Set To Appear At MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Ricky Steamboat will appear at MLW Superfight in Charlotte on February 26. According to the announcement, Steamboat will be the matchmaker for the card. Here’s the press release:

Ricky Steamboat coming to Charlotte for SuperFight

“The Dragon” enters MLW February 26

Tickets Available at MLWLive.com!

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is coming to MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The legend returns to the hallowed grounds of the Grady Cole Center where “The Dragon” emerged as a main eventer and forever became a part of Charlotte’s rich wrestling history.

Celebrated as one of the sport’s all-time greats, Ricky Steamboat has signed on as the matchmaker for MLW’s big Charlotte card.

Steamboat will also appear for autograph and photo opportunities before the card.

Promising to give Charlotte fans a night of great wrestling action, Steamboat is actively putting together what promises to be a stacked card for a city Steamboat considers his hometown.

Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.

How will the ruthless Cesar Duran react to Steamboat’s presence?

Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.