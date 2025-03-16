Ricochet Added to FSW Beynefit For Bey

Future Stars of Wrestling has announced that AEW wrestler Ricochet has been added to the card of Beynefit For Bey. The event takes place on March 23 and proceeds will go to help Chris Bey with his medical care after he broke his neck last year. Here’s the updated lineup:

* FSW Heavyweight Championship: Danny Limelight (c) vs. Ice Williams vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Gregory Sharpe vs. TJP

* Brian Cage vs Rich Swann

* Swerve Strickland vs Kenny King

* John Morrison vs Ace Austin vs Lio Rush

* Hammerstone vs. Karrion Kross

* Ricochet to appear