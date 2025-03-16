wrestling / News
Ricochet Added to FSW Beynefit For Bey
Future Stars of Wrestling has announced that AEW wrestler Ricochet has been added to the card of Beynefit For Bey. The event takes place on March 23 and proceeds will go to help Chris Bey with his medical care after he broke his neck last year. Here’s the updated lineup:
* FSW Heavyweight Championship: Danny Limelight (c) vs. Ice Williams vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Gregory Sharpe vs. TJP
* Brian Cage vs Rich Swann
* Swerve Strickland vs Kenny King
* John Morrison vs Ace Austin vs Lio Rush
* Hammerstone vs. Karrion Kross
* Ricochet to appear
The hits keep coming for the biggest independent show of the year. At the Beynefit For @DashingChrisBey, AEW Superstar @KingRicochet has been added to the already star-studded card. Who does he have his sights set on.https://t.co/hCvAEN1PUn pic.twitter.com/XQN1MZh8H9
— 𝗙𝗨𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗪𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 (@FSWVegas) March 16, 2025
