Ricochet Says He Was ‘Always Showcased’ In WWE, But It Was Never His Story

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Ricochet spoke about one of the reasons he left WWE and explained that he ultimately chose to go where he would be happy.

He said: “There was a point three and a half years ago into my WWE career where I said, ‘This isn’t what I want to do, but I’m going to do whatever is asked of me and whatever they want me to do. Whoever they want me to lose to or whatever move they need to make look cool or whatever, I’m just going to do it because I’m here and I want to put in the work and show that I’m willing to do what they need me to do to get other opportunities.’ I feel like they did give me a bone here and there. I was always on television. I was always showcased on television. That was always nice. I felt like it was always for Shinsuke (Nakamura), for Sami (Zayn), for Sheamus, for someone else. It was never Ricochet’s story. Even with Logan (Paul), it was for Logan. They gave me bits and pieces, but it was for Logan to move on to something else. After a while, it’s like, ‘Ah, man.’ Anything can happen at any turn of the road. The next week they could be like, ‘Now, we’re doing this.’ That’s always a chance, but at the end of the day, I was trying to find out where I was going to be happiest.“