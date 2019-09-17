wrestling / News

Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro React to Maria Claiming Ricochet Was Father of Her Child

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kacy Catanzaro

– Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro were none too pleased at Maria Kanellis claiming that Ricochet was the father of her child on Raw. Catanzaro, who is dating Ricochet, threatened on Twitter to “pay a visit” to Raw to deal with Maria if she ever lied about her man again, prompting a response from Ricochet:

